New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the physical and mental health of people, but while well-off people can afford professional help, the underprivileged people cannot easily get treatment.

People who are more exposed to adversities of life are at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety, fear, depression, grief, anger, and more.

Many NGOs have come together and are working for the well-being of vulnerable children and adults from underprivileged sections of society.

As Mental Health Awareness Day is just a few hours away, here's a list of NGOs that are working for underprivileged people struggling with mental health issues.

1. Miracle Foundation India - It is non-profit organisation that promotes the mental health and well-being of children by cultivating social-emotional development, building life skills, and developing coping strategies.

2. Sangath - It is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation committed to improving health across the life span by empowering existing community resources to provide appropriate physical, psychological and social therapies.

Its primary focus areas include child development, adolescent and youth health, and adult health and chronic disease.

3. Minds Foundations - The foundation committed to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness through education, training, and providing access to cost-effective, high-quality care.

4. Diya Foundation - It is a New Delhi based NGO that is working towards enabling differently-abled people and mentally-challenged individuals to lead a life of dignity by training them in different vocational skills and building support systems for them.

As the world is set to observe Mental Health Awareness Day, it is also essential to promote affordable mental health services. (ANI)

