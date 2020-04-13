Health Officials Ignoring WHO Directive on Coronavirus: Lankan Doctors

World. (File Image)

Colombo, Apr 13 (PTI) Doctors in Sri Lanka have alleged that health authorities are ignoring WHO directives on coronavirus, increasing the risk of disease spread.

Head of the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) Dr Anurudda Padeniya said the WHO directive that there should be continuous PCR tests to detect COVID-19 positive cases was being ignored by the authorities.

The novel coronavirus has claimed seven lives in Sri Lanka with 217 active cases.

“They have the capacity to conduct tests but the epidemiology unit is yet to approve the tests”, Padeniya told reporters.

Sri Lanka will celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year on Tuesday but the police have warned against violation of curfew orders.

“Please stay indoors and celebrate the new year. We will be taking strict action against curfew violators”, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana.

The new year celebrations are traditionally marked with visits to families and relatives.

The government in mid-March announced a lockdown till April 16 and asked employees to work from home. The work from home period has been extended till April 20.

