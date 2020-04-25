Health Worker in Kupwara Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A health worker deployed at COVID hospital in Kupwara tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara said: "A healthcare worker from Gonipora deployed at COVID Hospital in Kupwara has tested positive today. The patient is under isolation and primary contacts are being shifted to quarantine for sampling. Total active cases for Kupwara stand at 38 now." Meanwhile, in a tweet, Principal Secretary, Planning, J&K, Rohit Kansal said: "Finally J&K breaks 1,000 test barrier -- 1,071 samples tested in last 24 hours. But that also means more positives. So, 40 new cases today -- all from Kashmir.""Total positive cases now 494. An unfortunate death too; total deaths now are six," added Kansal. (ANI)

