Heart Airlifted in Kerala for Transplant

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 9 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday transported a human heart in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi.The 50-year-old donor was declared brain-dead at the KIMS Hospital here, while the recipient is a native of Kothamangalam, undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital in Kochi.The helicopter, that started from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.15 pm, landed at the helipad of the Hyatt Hotel in Ernakulam by 3.55 pm.Later, the vital organ was quickly shifted to the ambulance within a few minutes. (ANI)

