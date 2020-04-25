Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm were witnessed in parts of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening.The IMD has said that rain is likely in the coming three to four days. With lockdown in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus, most people were in their homes when the rain hit the area. (ANI)

