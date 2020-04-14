Hero MotoCorp Supports Lockdown Extension, Seeks Stimulus Package for India Inc

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal on Tuesday supported extension of lockdown saying the topmost priority is safety and well-being of the citizens while seeking a suitable stimulus package from the government for India Inc.

He also called for scaling up efforts and contributions manifold to also ensure the well-being of the most affected section of society.

"I support the honorable Prime Minister's move to extend the lockdown till 3rd May, with the topmost priority being the safety and well-being of the citizens of our country," Munjal said in a statement.

The decision to allow graded relaxation and partial opening of certain areas from April 21 that show improvement is also welcome, he added.

"While continuing to play its role in supporting the government through various means and measures, Corporate India looks forward to a suitable stimulus package from the government that will give a boost to our economy," Munjal said.

At Hero MotoCorp, he said,"we remain committed to extending our resources to support the government and also safeguarding everyone in our larger ecosystem, including our employees and their families.

Munjal further said,"at a time such as this, we all have to scale up our efforts and contributions manifold to also ensure the well-being of the most affected section of society."

