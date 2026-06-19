HI-FOCUS Just Won Big: Their Secret to Cybersecurity Excellence Revealed!

HI-FOCUS Electronics India Private Limited has been honoured with the ‘Excellence in Cybersecurity Award’ at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. This prestigious recognition celebrates the company’s significant contribution to advancing artificial intelligence-driven technologies and its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that are actively transforming the electronic security and surveillance industry across the nation.

Mumbai, June 2026: Mukesh Bafna, the Managing Director of Hi-Focus, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Cybersecurity Award’ at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates the company’s contribution to advancing artificial intelligence-driven technologies and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that are transforming the electronic security and surveillance industry.

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The award was presented by Actress Huma Qureshi as part of the official felicitation segment at the ceremony, recognizing organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership in the field of cybersecurity and secure technology infrastructure. The honour highlights HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.’s growing role in strengthening security frameworks across diverse sectors through technology-driven solutions.

HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a trusted name in the electronics and security solutions industry, offering advanced surveillance systems, integrated security architectures, and electronic safety solutions tailored for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. The company has consistently focused on delivering reliable, scalable, and technologically advanced products that enhance security monitoring and risk management capabilities.

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With the rapid expansion of digital transformation and connected infrastructure, cybersecurity has become a critical pillar of organizational resilience. HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has responded to this need by integrating intelligent security systems with robust technological frameworks that prioritize data protection, system integrity, and real-time threat monitoring. The company’s solutions are designed to bridge the gap between physical surveillance systems and modern cybersecurity requirements.

The award was presented to Mr. Mukesh Bafna and Bhavya Bafna, whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction and technological evolution. Both leaders will be felicitated on stage during the ceremony in recognition of their contribution to building a forward-looking organization committed to innovation, quality, and security excellence.

Under their guidance, HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its focus on developing integrated security solutions that combine advanced electronics with intelligent monitoring systems. The company has emphasized research-driven development, system reliability, and continuous innovation to address emerging cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly connected world.

The Excellence in Cybersecurity Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional capability in safeguarding digital and electronic ecosystems through innovation, technological advancement, and proactive security solutions. HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has been selected for its consistent efforts in strengthening security infrastructure and contributing to the broader cybersecurity landscape.

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone for HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., reinforcing its position as a growing leader in the cybersecurity and electronic security solutions domain. The recognition reflects the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation in the security technology sector.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Mukesh Bafna and Bhavya Bafna acknowledged the efforts of their team and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation. They emphasized that the company will continue to invest in next-generation security technologies and integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of clients across industries.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve in complexity and scale, HI-Focus Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. stands out as an organization committed to building resilient, intelligent, and future-ready security systems. The recognition at the Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 further strengthens its position as a trusted contributor to the cybersecurity ecosystem in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).