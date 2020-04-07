HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:15 pm:

COVID-19: Govt mulls extending lockdown as over 5,000 test positive; Cluster containments put in place

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 on Tuesday amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak.

COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place: Study

New Delhi: An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India partially lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine; paves ways for supply to US

New Delhi: India has decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

India biggest producer of 'game-changer' hydroxychloroquine drug; has enough capacity

New Delhi: India is the biggest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as 'game-changer' in the fight against COVID-19 and is being aggressively sought by US President Donald Trump.

Suspend Central Vista project, stop media advts to save money to fight COVID-19: Sonia to PM

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to save money for the fight against COVID-19, including suspension of Central Vista beautification project and complete ban on media advertisements by government for two years.

63 more Tablighi event returnees in TN test positive

Chennai: As many as 63 more Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka also reported new cases of persons who had attended the Islamic meet in Nizamuddin West in Delhi last month.

Lockdown: Launch of GISAT-1 satellite postponed further

New Delhi: The launch of GISAT-1 satellite has been pushed further due to lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, sources said on Tuesday.

Mehbooba Mufti moved to her official residence, remains in detention under PSA

Srinagar: In a partial relief, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday moved to her official residence where she would continue to be in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act.

1 lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests to be conducted in Delhi's hotspot areas: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday a five-point action plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the national capital and said one lakh random rapid anti-body tests for COVID-19 will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas.

BUSINESS:

WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time

New Delhi: WhatsApp will allow users to send frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb spreading of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sensex, Nifty log best single session ever tracking global peers

Mumbai: Indian market gauges Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest one-day gains ever in absolute terms on Tuesday, tracking global peers amid signs that the Covid-19 pandemic may be peaking in some of the hard-hit countries.

LEGAL:

DEL109 VIRUS-SC-LDALL MIGRANT WORKERS 'We do not plan to supplant wisdom of govt with our wisdom': SC on relief measures for migrant workers

New Delhi: Observing it does not plan to supplant the wisdom of the government with “our wisdom”. the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was not an "expert" body on matters relating to health or management in connection with the relief measures for migrant workers hit by the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Raj HC quashes FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR filed against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and disposed of the plea for his arrest for allegedly hurting the sentiment of the Brahmin community by posting a "highly objectionable" photograph on social media.

FOREIGN:

Beijing/Wuhan: China will open-up the epicentre of its coronavirus pandemic Wuhan on Wednesday for outbound travel for the first time since the January 23 lockdown, as the country reported no new deaths from COVID-19, attaining a new milestone in the battle against the disease.

London,: Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the British Prime Minister on Tuesday. PTI

