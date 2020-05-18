Himachal Hotel Industry Body Writes to RBI Governor Seeking Concessions

Dharamshala (HP), May 18 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association (FOHRA) of Himachal Pradesh has written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India governor seeking various concessions and other steps to help overcome the losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOHRA state co-convener Sanjeev Gandhi told PTI that the association said in the letter that the hotel industry has been going through a very bad phase in the last 3-4 years. He reasoned that NGT directions in 2017, "negative publicity" of water crisis at Shimla in 2018, low occupancy in 2019 because of the Lok Sabha elections and COVID-19 impact this year together led to losses in the sector.

Among other measures to strengthen the hospitality industry, the association requested the RBI to announce concessions in GST, waive the rate of interest for next 12 months and support to ancillary service provider.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)