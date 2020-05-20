Himachal MLAs Submit Memorandum Demanding Special Session over COVID-19

Shimla, May 20 (PTI) Over one-third of the Himachal Pradesh MLAs from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress submitted a memorandum to the Speaker demanding a special assembly session to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur told the media later that the Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, was doing politics over the novel coronavirus.

About 25 MLAs, including Agnihotri, and BJP MLAs Ramesh Chand Dhawala and Rakesh Pathania, formally submitted a memorandum to Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday for convening a special assembly session for two or three days

Parmar told PTI that around 25-30 BJP and Congress MLAs had come to meet him and submitted a written request to convene the special Assembly session to discuss the virus situation in the state.

Thakur said the state was handling the virus in a better way as compared to other states. "This is unfortunate that the 0pposition leader is doing unnecessary politics over coronavirus," he said.

Asked about the allegations by the Congress of not providing proper facilities in quarantine centres, the chief minister said the people kept in institutional quarantine centres were looked after very well.

Thakur said the Congress should compare the quarantine centres of Punjab and those of Himachal Pradesh, which he said is providing much better facilities as compared to other states. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)