Himachal Pradesh Reports 40 COVID-19 Cases So Far

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 40, out of which 18 patients have recovered.According to Himachal Pradesh Health Department data, 14 are active cases.Four people have migrated out of the state and one person has died till date due to COVID-19, the data from the Health Department stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)