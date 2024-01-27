Actress Hina Khan has bravely bared it all, shedding light on her current health struggles by sharing a candid no-filter selfie revealing red rashes under her eyes and blisters on her lips. Hina Khan Feels ‘Blessed’ As She Meets Her First On-Screen Father and YRKKH Co-Star Sanjeev Seth After Seven Years (View Pics).

Hina, who is known for her work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Damaged 2, and Bigg Boss 11, among others, on December 28, 2023, shared the news with her fans of her being hospitalised, and having four terrible nights of high-grade fever.

Check Out Hina Khan’s Insta Story Here:

Hina Khan on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Days after getting discharged from the hospital, Hina went on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for Umrah. On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories and dropped a no-filter selfie. She is wearing a white tee shirt, and kept her hair open. Hina Khan Performs Her Second Umrah at Mecca and Medina, Shares Mesmerising Pics on Insta!

The picture was captioned: “No-filter selfie.. red rashes under my eyes, blisters/ cold sores on lips Sab Bukhaar ki wajeh se.” Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

