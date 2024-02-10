Embarking on a picturesque journey in Goa, actress Hina Khan offered an enchanting glimpse into her swimming lessons, late-night scooty rides and indulging in delectable ice creams. Hina's travel diary paints a vibrant picture of leisure and exploration in the sunny coastal paradise. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures enjoying at Goa beach. Hina Khan's Golden-Maroon Lehenga Choli is Perfect Choice For Your Next Wedding (View Pics).

The clicks feature Hina sitting and relaxing in a chair on the beach, wearing a blue short dress, and black sunglasses. She is posing candidly for the lenses while sitting barefooted. The post is captioned: "Goa waale beach pe..." In the Stories section, Hina can be seen giving swimming lessons to a little boy named Kiyan Sharma Kapoor. The video was captioned as: "This cutie... I love kids, they put you in a good mood, and they are so full of life... The soul heals being around children... BTW I think I can be a good babysitter". There is another video which shows the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant exploring the delicacies of Goa. She gave the geo tag "Vagator, Goa". The snippet is captioned: "#creamchoc Try their mango cheesecake frozen yoghurt in a biscuit cone.. thank me later." Hina Khan Workout and Diet: How Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika Stays at Her Fittest Best (Watch Videos).

Hina Khan's IG Post:

The Hacked actress is also seen grooving to the tune of Bella Ciao wearing a yellow dress, while she enjoys a late night scooty ride at Anjuna. It is captioned as: "It's all about late night scooty rides in Goa.." Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie Country of Blind.

