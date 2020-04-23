Hizbul Terrorist Arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was arrested from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The terrorist, identified as Shakir Alie, was arrested from a checkpoint established at Nihama.Alie is a resident of Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession.A case under relevant sections has been registered at Damhal Hanjipora police station and further investigation has been initiated.According to police, the arrested terrorist was apprehended in 2018 when he attempted to join terrorist ranks. He was later released due to the lack of evidences.This year, he went missing on April 14 and joined the militant ranks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)