Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Currently on Ventilator Support

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Former Olympic gold medallist and hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior on Tuesday suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently on ventilator support.Balbir's grandson Kabir said doctors will continuously assess the condition of the former player over the next two days."Balbir Singh suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. He is currently in ICU at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted here on May 8 in a very serious state. His condition had improved slightly but he's still critical," Kabir said in a statement."Doctors will be continuously assessing his condition over the next 24-48 hours before any further statements about his condition are issued. He continues to be on ventilator assistance," he added.Balbir Singh is a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a Vice-Captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)