Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Hospitals will be opened in Badrinath and Kedarnath before the Chardham Yatra and approval has been received from the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to purchase equipment for the same, said Health Secretary Dr R. Rajesh on Sunday.

Apart from this, medical teams experienced and trained to work in the high Himalayas are being deployed on the Chardham Yatra route so that the pilgrims can get immediate health services.

Health Secretary also appealed to the pilgrims to get their health tested before the Chardham Yatra.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Radha Raturi regarding Chardham Yatra and important instructions were received from the Chief Secretary. Due to which all preparations for Chardham Yatra are going on at a fast pace.

Coordination is being done from all departments. Everyone will work as a team. He told that this time a medical team of about 150 people will be deployed in Chardham for the convenience of the pilgrims.

This team will be given training to work in high altitude. Doctors will be deployed for 15 days each.

According to the Health Secretary, this time the department will not give posting to Chardham to the doctors posted in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Instead, doctors and medical staff will be deployed from Kumaon and other districts.

According to Dr. Rajesh Kumar, during the Chardham Yatra, arrangements are being made for health check-up for the pilgrims at various places on the route.

This time, special focus will be placed on screening of pilgrims from the initial phase. The health of the patients will be thoroughly examined at the health point on the Chardham Yatra route.

After that they will be allowed to proceed further. He appealed to the travellers that they are welcome to Devbhoomi but they must get their health checked before travelling.

He said that heart and blood pressure patients as well as pregnant women should travel only after getting their health checked. The department will maintain health records of the passengers. If the pilgrim faces any inconvenience anywhere then he should get himself checked. Travel only when the weather is favourable.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said that during the Chardham Yatra, devotees come from all over the country as well as from foreign countries, but it is often seen that due to the absence of health guidelines in their local language, devotees sometimes face difficulties in understanding the guidelines. it occurs.

In view of this, the Health Department took a big initiative last year and issued SOP in 9 other languages apart from Hindi and English.

Same thing will happen this time also, SOP will be issued in total 11 languages. Due to which devotees coming from other states will be able to get health related guidelines and information in their language. This will help them understand the guidelines completely. (ANI)

