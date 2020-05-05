Hong Kong to Start Relaxing Social Distancing Measures from Friday

World. (File Image)

Hong Kong, May 5 (ANI): Hong Kong will start to ease social distancing measures imposed due to the COVID-19 from Friday, as the rate of coronavirus cases is decreasing in the region, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday.Friday onwards, bars, gyms, cinemas, beauty salons, and massage parlours will resume working, with restrictions on certain types of activities remaining in force until May 21, CNN reported.In addition to the social distancing norms, Lam also said that the administration will give out single-use face masks and reusable masks to its residents from late June. Hong Kong residents, however, will only be allowed to gather in groups of maximum eight people starting Friday.Meanwhile, high school students in the city will return to classes on May 27, middle schools on June 8, and primary school children will return on June 15.Previously on March 29, the Hong Kong authorities had imposed restrictions for two weeks. Since then, they have twice extended the restrictions.As per the latest update, Hong Kong has detected a total of 1,040 cases of COVID-19 and four fatalities from the infection, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

