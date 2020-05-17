Hot Sunday for Delhiites

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhiites experienced a hot day on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.5 degrees Celsius, said a meteorological department official.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature stood at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, and the humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 21 per cent.

According to a MeT department forecast, Monday will see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm.

Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 41 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

