House Catches Fire in Delhi, 2 Injured

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Two women were injured when a fire broke out in their house in Aya Nagar area of Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.

A call about the fire was received at 6.32 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control by 7.25 pm, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The two women, Urmila (38) and Shuchita (32) were rushed to the Safdarjung hospital. They sustained 15 per cent burn injuries, the fire department official said.

