HP Cabinet Retrospectively Okays Epidemic Disease Regulations

Shimla, Apr 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 was on Saturday given an ex-post facto approval by the state Cabinet, an official spokesperson said.

The regulations, notified on March 11 and further amended on March 14, were given approval in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he said.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was also apprised of various regulatory and preventive measures undertaken and instructions issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare under various provisions of HPED Regulations to tackle the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to fill up one vacant post of assistant professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi district through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to regularise services of contractual employees who have completed three years of continuous service as on March 31 or who would be completing it by September 30.

The Cabinet also decided to regularise services of eligible daily wagers or contingent paid employees who have completed five years of their services as on March 31 or who would be completing five years by September 30.

It also decided to fill up 13 posts of clerks in Health and Family Welfare Department on compassionate grounds.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to fill up the post Sainik Welfare Department director through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on regular basis.

