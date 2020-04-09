HP Top Cop Warns of Action Against Those Misguiding Nizamuddin Event Attendees

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) Cases will be registered against those who have "misguided" people linked to the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi said on Thursday, a day after he urged people who attended the event to come forward for COVID-19 tests.

The congregation took place early March in the national capital's Nizamuddin area and several people who attended it and then travelled to different parts of the country tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Delhi government has sealed Nizamuddin which is a COVID-19 hotspot of the country.

"Cases will be registered against those who have misguided and ill-advised Jamaatis," the director general of police (DGP) said in a nearly seven-minute video statement, but he didn't elaborate as the matter is being investigated.

Mardi said till Thursday, 20 FIRs have been registered against 97 people linked to the Delhi event. The FIRs pertain to curfew violations and deliberately concealing travel history, he said.

“We will go in deep and probe who misguided them,” the DGP said.

Fifty-one mobile phones have been seized from several of those against whom FIRs were registered, state police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said, adding that data of two of the seized phones has been procured.

DGP Mardi said currently, all the 21 COVID-19 positive active cases in the state are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

He said 626 people linked to the congregation have been identified and quarantined in the state so far.

While 333 of them are those who returned to Himachal Pradesh after attending the Nizamuddin event, 293 are their primary contacts, he added.

Mardi said there are reports of some people writing on social media against the entire Muslim community due to Tablighi Jamaat event.

Stressing on the need for unity, he said that according to article 51 A (e) of the Constitution it is “our fundamental duty to promote harmony and spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities”.

Cautioning people against online frauds, he said some persons and non-governmental organisations are collecting money in the name of COVID-19 relief funds. Advising people to donate only to genuine persons and NGOs after properly verifying, Mardi stated “It is better to donate to the PM or CM COVID-19 Solidarity Response Funds.”

