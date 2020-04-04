HRD Minister Holds Video Conference with VCs of Central Universities

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday conducted a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of the Central universities regarding the issues of students amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country.Speaking to ANI, Pokhriyal said: "Today, we did a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of central universities. We took the stock of the situation about how students can maintain correspondence with the institutions amid lockdown.""We discussed how many students are there in hostels of the respective universities and how many have gone to their homes. I have taken notice of the current situation of the students during the lockdown and how and if the courses can be completed via digital classrooms," he said.When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, diyas on Sunday, Pokhriyal said: "Many countries have appreciated the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi to fight against the coronavirus.""India is the country of 1.3 billion people, and if every person firmly stands up to fight against this disease, I think we can surely defeat it," he added. (ANI)

