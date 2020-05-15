Huawei Announces Exciting Offers for HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India has announced exciting offers on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, its brand new smartwatch for the Indian market.From May 15 to May 28, 2020 buyers will get 6 months no cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart. With this, customers can easily purchase the smartwatch without having to worry about paying the price at a single go.Additionally, on purchase of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e from 15th May to 21st May, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon and Flipkart. The Huawei AM61 Bluetooth Earphones is a wireless Bluetooth headset, perfect for a morning run or a casual evening walk with high quality music.Like the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, the AM61 Earphones are also designed keeping in mind fitness enthusiasts and their needs. With the purchase of HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, customers will get these earphones without having to shell any money.The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is the latest offering by Huawei in the wearable segment in India. It comes packed with powerful features such as 100 workout modes, the SpO2 monitoring feature to monitor oxygen levels and a massive battery life of 2 weeks with a single full charge. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is now available for online pre-orders on Amazon and Flipkart.Trendy streamlined design inspired by classic styles, yet breaks away from traditionThe design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is sporty, moving from the classic design of its predecessor HUAWEI WATCH GT 2. Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look - a refreshing take on the future of smartwatches.Its stainless steel body complements the concealed, crown design that blends in with the watch's curved silhouette. The watch comes in four new colour ways of Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White, with the strap made of a soft and comfortable fluoro rubber. The dual-colour, breathable TPU material completes a flawless unibody design.All of these features not only highlight how comfortable HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is to put on, but also underline its durability. Even during intense exercise, fitness and health monitoring is still accurate.Leading sports experience with 100 workout modesWhether the users are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, they can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).In professional workout modes, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data - all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can also automatically detect six professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.First global launch of blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) monitoring, providing a comprehensive health experienceBased on a high-performance heart rate sensor, Huawei's self-developed Truseen™ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex™ stress management technology, and Trusleep™ 2.0 technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e allows users to monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real time, so they can have a full understanding of their health status.When a user's heart rate is too high or too low, the watch will send a prompt reminder. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life, assisting users to perform fitness and health management actively and comprehensively.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)