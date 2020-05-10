Hyderabad: TPCC Distributes Masks and Sanitizers in Adda Gutta Slum

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday distributed masks and sanitizers in Adda Gutta, one of the largest slum areas of Hyderabad city.Speaking about the initiative, Gudur Narayana Reddy, TPCC Treasurer said, "As a part of 'seva' and on the directions of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, I am distributing masks and sanitizers in Adda Gutta. I feel happy to serve the society during the pandemic.""I believe that by distributing this, we can avoid danger and save lives. The distribution will also inculcate the idea among the minds of people about wearing masks and to maintain hygiene," he added.A couple of weeks back, the Centre had made it compulsory for citizens to wear masks in public spaces, including workplaces. The government further stated in its advisory that all the people in charge of public places, workplaces, and transport facilities must ensure social distancing. (ANI)

