'I Am Innocent', Says Former Colombia Striker Congo After Anti-drugs Operation

Madrid, May 13 (AFP) Former Real Madrid player Edwin Congo has claimed his innocence after being released following his arrest in Spain on Tuesday as part of an operation into cocaine trafficking.

Congo, who retired in 2009, never played for Madrid's first team, instead spending time on loan at Real Valladolid, Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and Toulouse in France.

The 43-year-old Colombian said he is innocent and has no connection with the smuggling of cocaine.

"I am innocent, I have absolutely nothing to do with the sale, manufacture or anything that has to do with cocaine," Congo told La Sexta on Tuesday night.

Congo was arrested on Tuesday along with ten other people in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network. He was released after being questioned by the police.

"I have links to people who are involved," said Congo. "But to go from that to saying that I have changed my life or done something extraordinary..." Congo joined Madrid in 1999 but enjoyed more success after moving to Levante in 2002. AFP

