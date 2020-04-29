'I Know the Journey and the Pain': Yuvraj Singh Condoles Demise of Irrfan Khan

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.The cricketer said he knew that Irrfan khan had fought till the end and he is in a better place now.On March 16, 2018, Irrfan had announced through a Twitter post that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor - a rare form of cancer.Yuvraj, who also battled cancer, said that he is well aware of the journey and the pain that Irrfan must have gone through."I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don't I'm sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul RIP," Yuvraj tweeted.Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

