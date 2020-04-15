I Was Saved by Elderly Man: Doctor Injured in Moradabad Incident

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Dr SC Aggarwal, who was injured in stone-pelting at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel here, said on Wednesday that he was saved by an elderly man."We went to Nawabpura in Moradabad to take four men to the quarantine facility from the family of a COVID-19 victim. As soon as they sat in the ambulance, some people gathered and a ruckus ensued. People started attacking us. An elderly man saved me and then the police arrived," Dr Aggarwal told ANI.Three people including a doctor and a pharmacist have suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act."Doctors, health workers and officers and workers associated with sanitation works, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis," said Chief Minister Yogi in a statement.Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, has said that strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident."Some members of the medical team have received injuries. There is a violation of Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act," said Pathak. (ANI)

