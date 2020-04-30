IAF Plane Aborts Take off as Tyre Deflates

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): An Indian Air force (IAF) plane at Delhi's Palam Air Base on Thursday had to abort the take-off after one of its tyres got deflated."Today, a Dornier aircraft was planned to undertake routine flight from Delhi's Palam Air Base. During the take-off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation. The captain of the aircraft took prompt and correct actions of aborting the takeoff," said Indian Air Force (IAF).The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property, said Indian Air Force.The aircraft was later towed away from the runway by the technical crew of the IAF. (ANI)

