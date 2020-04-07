IAF's AN-32 Airlifts Personnel, Med Equipment to Odisha for Testing Labs

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Indian Air Force has airlifted personnel and 3,500 kg of medical equipment of ICMR from Chennai to Bhubaneswar for setting up testing laboratories and other facilities in Odisha, officials said on Tuesday.

During the last few days, the IAF has airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in Northeastern region; and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, they said.

In addition, an AN-32 aircraft on April 6 airlifted personnel and 3,500 kg of medical equipment of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Chennai to Bhubaneswar for setting up of testing laboratories and facilities in Odisha, the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF continues its support in the fight against COVID-19 wherein medical supplies are being transported to equip various state governments and supporting agencies to combat the infection effectively and efficiently, it said.

The IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations to fight against COVID-19, the statement said.

