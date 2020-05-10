Ian Chappell Wants Change in Ball-tampering, LBW Laws for Better Cricket Contest

Melbourne [Australia], May 10 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell on Sunday said that ball-tampering and leg-before wicket (LBW) laws should be changed for ensuring better contest between bat and ball once the cricketing action resumes.Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.There is severe speculation as to what will happen with applying saliva on the ball to shine it. Taking note of this, Chappell said that cricket administrators should select one substance from outside which can be considered legal to use on the ball, and others can be deemed as illegal."With ball-tampering always a hot topic, in the past I have suggested that administrators ask international captains to construct a list (i.e. the use of natural substances) detailing the things bowlers feel will help them to swing the ball. From this list, the administrators should deem one method to be legal with all others being punishable as illegal," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying."With cricket on hold, this is the ideal time to conduct the exercise. Using saliva and perspiration are now seen as a health hazard, so bowlers require something to replace the traditional methods of shining the ball," he added.Talking about LBW, Chappell said that if any delivery goes on to hit the stumps, it should be adjudged as out, and he suggested to not worry about where the ball is pitching and whether it strikes the pad outside the line or not."The new lbw law should simply say: Any delivery that strikes the pad without first hitting the bat and, in the umpire's opinion, would go on to hit the stumps is out regardless of whether or not a shot is attempted. Forget where the ball pitches and whether it strikes the pad outside the line or not; if it's going to hit the stumps, it's out," Chappell said."The priority for cricket administrators should be to maintain an even balance between bat and ball. These law changes would help redress any imbalance and make the game, particularly Test cricket, a far more entertaining spectacle," he added.However, while making this change in the LBW law, Chappell said that there might be an outcry from batsmen around the world, but added that if the law is changed, it would bring in a sense of fairness to the game.With the LBW law, Chappell suggested that teams would not post big totals constantly in the first innings, and it will also reduce frivolous Decision Review System (DRS) challenges. (ANI)

