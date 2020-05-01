ICA's Initiative Going in the Right Direction: Ashok Malhotra

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) chief Ashok Malhotra on Friday expressed elation over the support the body's initiative received which aims to help the former cricketer amid the coronavirus crisis."Our initiative is going in the right direction and we are very close to the amount that we wanted to touch. The most important thing is that players have taken part in this with enthusiasm and because of them, we have reached here," Malhotra told ANI."I also request all players to let us know if they know any cricketer, who is in need. Although we cannot help all of them, we will help 25-30 cricketers for sure. There are several players who have joined hands in this initiative like Kapil (Dev), Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, (Mohammad) Azharuddin, GR Viswanath, Bishen Bedi, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal," he added.Malhotra stated that various corporates have also contributed to the initiative."Also, corporates have also started joining which is a very good thing. I would again urge players to contribute in this initiative in any way so that we can help more and more cricketers," Malhotra said.As the country is under coronavirus-induced lockdown, Malhotra on April 23 announced that the association will help former cricketers who are not earning and are not getting any pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The ICA plans to donate Rs 15 lakh from its fund, and the members are also likely to chip in with separate contributions."ICA will put in Rs 10 to 15 lakh in the fund and some of us will give our pensions. Apart from this, I have requested many cricketers to give at least Rs 1000 and we will know more about it by tomorrow," Malhotra had said.The assistance will be provided to the veteran players on a monthly basis until the crisis subsides. (ANI)

