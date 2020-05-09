ICMR Partners with BBIL for Developing Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine

New Delhi, May 9 [India], May 9 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced that it has partnered with the Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune."The ICMR and BBIL have partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at the ICMR's NIV, Pune," a ICMR statement said.The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to BBIL and work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners.While the ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development, the ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine. (ANI)

