ICMR Seeks Participation in Trial to Study Efficacy of Convalescent Plasma in COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought participation in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with COVID-19.

Similarly, it has also sought participation in the study on therapeutic plasma exchange in improving the clinical status of COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients. As per the guidelines, hospitals and institutions planning to provide this modality of treatment should do so in a clinical trial with protocols which are cleared by the Institutional Ethics Committee.

At this moment, the ICMR does not recommend this as a treatment option outside of clinical trials.

"ICMR is inviting a letter of intent from institutions with the equipment and infrastructure available to participate in a clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients, subsequent to necessary approvals and clearances.

"Institutions which are interested to collaborate with ICMR on undertaking this trial intervention may express their interest by providing the details," the ICMR said.

In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat severely infected patients.

The study is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-19 patients and to evaluate the safety of treatment with anti SARS-CoV-2 plasma in coronavirus-infected patients.

