If COVID-19 Patient Dies, Body Will Be Cremated Regardless of Religion: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion."All bodies of COVID-19 patients should be cremated irrespective of religion. Burial will not be allowed. The funeral should not involve more than 5 people," said Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).This decision comes amid reports that the dead bodies of patients pose risk of spreading the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)