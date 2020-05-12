'I'm Thinking About the Worst Outcome': Sterling on Premier League Return

Leeds [UK], May 12 (ANI): Manchester City's forward Raheem Sterling said that he keeps thinking about what the worst outcome could be if the Premier League returns before it is completely safe to do so.His remarks came as the top-level sport in the UK has been cleared to resume behind closed doors from June 1 at the earliest."The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it is not just for footballing reasons, it is safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees," Goal.com quoted Sterling as saying on his YouTube channel."I do not know how that's going to work, but I feel like once that side of the people's safety and the players' safety is secured and their wellbeing is looked after then that's the right time to go back in. Until then, how can I say, I am not scared but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be," he added.Organisers of the Premier League are currently making plans as to how to restart the suspended season. There is speculation that the rest of the competition might be played at neutral venues.The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.Before the suspension of the league, Liverpool was just three wins away from securing the title.Currently, all European football leagues have come to a halt due to COVID-19.However, German football competition, Bundesliga will be restarting its season this week.Bundesliga will resume from May 16, and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

