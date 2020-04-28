IMCT Satisfied with Steps Taken by Surat, Ahmedabad Administration to Combat COVID-19: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Centre constituted Inter-Ministerial Team during their visit to Surat found that the administration is conducting extensive testing to identify coronavirus cases in the initial stages itself, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Tuesday."The IMCT in Surat found that the administration is using technologies to identify COVID patients in the initial stages and also do contact-tracing as soon as possible. The administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID positive cases are identified in the initial stages itself," said Srivastava during the daily briefing. She further said, "The IMCT has held discussions with various stakeholders including textile and diamond industries, who are major employers of labourers. Most labourers have received the salary of last month."The Central team has asked the Surat administration to prepare future plans as well, she said.The Joint Secretary also said that the IMCT was satisfied with the work done by the Ahmedabad administration to contain the spread of coronavirus."During their visit to a Gramin area of Ahmedabad, the IMCT found that that the villagers have formed a Gram Yoddha committee to do doorstep delivery of ration and also to ensure that the lockdown norms are being followed," Srivastava said while adding that the IMCT has suggested that the concept of Gram Yoddha can be followed in other states as well.During the briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that a total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435.He also said that a total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent. (ANI)

