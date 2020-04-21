IMCT Visits Pune to Review COVID-19 Situation in City

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Tuesday met administration officials at the control room of Pune Municipal Corporation and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.The team held a meeting with the officials, including the divisional commissioner and collector.Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to COVID-19 with maximum number of positive cases reported among all other states and UTs. The Union Home Ministry has constituted two five-member teams for the state.These teams will assess the ground situation in Mumbai and Pune and will submit a report to the central government.Maharashtra has reported 5,218 positive COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths so far, as per the state health department.The state reported 552 new cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

