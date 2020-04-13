In J-K's Kishtwar Tehsil Supply Officer Suspended for Unauthorised Absence

Jammu, April 13 (PTI) A tehsil supply officer (TSO) has been suspended for his unauthorised absence from duty during the current crisis arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Monday.

Firdous Ahmed was suspended by Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara.

The action was taken on the basis of a report received from Kishtwar's assistant director of food civil supplies and consumer affairs that the TSO of Marwah and Warwan remained absent from his duties, a spokesperson said.

Further, to ensure sufficient supply and distribution of ration in the Marwah and Warwan areas, Mir Bazar in charge supervisor Yasir Ahmed has been deployed to look after the duties of the TSO, he said.

SDM of Marwah Mohsin Raza has been appointed as inquiry officer and asked to furnish the report within 15 days.

