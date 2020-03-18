In Touch with Shipping Co, US Authorities Regarding Welfare of Indian Crew on Grand Princess: India's Ambassador to US

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US TS Sandhu has said that the embassy staff are in touch with the shipping company and US authorities regarding the welfare of the Indian crew quarantined on cruise ship Grand Princess."In touch with shipping company and US authorities regarding the welfare of Indian crew on Grand Princess. They are required to undergo mandatory quarantine. We're extending necessary assistance and will facilitate their return on completion of quarantine," Sandhu said in a tweet.His tweet was re-tweeted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.Earlier this month, US Vice President Mike Pence had said that at least 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California were tested positive for the coronavirus."Twenty-one individuals on the Grand Princess tested positive," Pence had told reporters at a White House briefing, reported Sputnik.He added, "Among those positive for coronavirus were 19 crew members and two passengers."After confirming the coronavirus presence, the authorities had decided that the ship will be brought to a non-commercial port and all the people on board tested for the disease, Pence added.The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1,50,000 while the death toll has crossed 6,500. (ANI)

