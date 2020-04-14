India Condemns Pak Attack on Indian Fishermen

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) India on Monday strongly condemned an attack by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on two Indian fishing boats off the coast of Gujarat and warned the neighbouring country to not repeat such "heinous" acts, official sources said.

They said the personnel from the Pakistani agency targeted Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats, 'Omkar' and 'Mahasagar' on Sunday.

India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its "deliberate attack" and firing on Indian fisherman, the sources said.

One fisherman was injured in the attack, they said, adding India called upon Pakistani authorities to instruct its forces to desist from such heinous acts.

"India strongly condemned the deplorable and unprofessional act by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency of firing at Indian fishing vessel and causing body harm to Indian fishermen," a source said.

