India Deeply Disappointed by Your Utter Lack of Empathy, Failure to Address Woes of Migrant Workers: Surjewala to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday in which he announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be self-reliant, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers.""Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a headline. When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt Help of People', the nation and Congress party will respond," Surjewala tweeted."Dear PM, the mammoth heart-breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he added.In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said: "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP."The Prime Minister said that humanity would not accept defeat from the coronavirus but the people have to stay safe and move forward."We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. It is unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," he said.The phase three of the lockdown is coming to an end on May 17. (ANI)

