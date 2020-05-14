'India Has Its Own Perspective on Afghanistan'

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad's remarks that India should directly talk to Taliban, sources on Thursday said New Delhi has its own perspective on Kabul and its Afghan policy will be guided by its traditional relationship with the country."We have our own perspective on Afghanistan. Our traditional and neighbourly relations with Afghanistan will continue to guide our Afghan policy," said sources while responding to Khalilzad's remarks.On his last visit to New Delhi, Khalilzad had told a newspaper that "India is an important force in Afghanistan. It would be appropriate for that (Taliban) engagement to take place."Khalilzad had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and provided an update on the US peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)