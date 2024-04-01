Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai foiled a drug smuggling attempt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by seizing 74 capsules containing 1.108 kg of cocaine and arresting a Sierra Leone national.

The estimated value of seized cocaine is around Rs 11 crore.

Also Read | Matabari ‘Peda’, Traditional Rignai of Tripura Receive GI Tag; CM Manik Saha Credits ‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative.

According to officials, the accused was arrested by DRI personnel on March 28 following a tip-off.

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted one Sierra Leone national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on March 28. On questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India. The passenger was produced before the magistrate and, as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital, Mumbai," said the agency in a statement.

Also Read | Easter 2024: Pope Francis Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Traditional Easter Speech Amid Health Concerns.

"A total of 74 capsules containing 1108 grams of cocaine, valued approximately at Rs. 11 crore, were recovered from his body and seized on March 30, under the NDPS Act, 1985. The said passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in process," DRI said.

"This action reasserts DRI's commitment to bust international syndicates involved in illegal smuggling of drugs into India despite the challenges of newer modus operandi being used," it added.

Further investigation was ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)