India News | 1.36 Crore Families to Be Under Ayushman Bharat: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari After Inaugurating 100-bed Ward at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday virtually inaugurated a new 100-bed ward at the state-run SSKM Hospital and announced a series of healthcare initiatives, including the expansion of vaccination drives, implementation of the National Health Mission, and the rollout of Ayushman Bharat coverage for over 1.36 crore families in the state.

Addressing the event, he said that the state government would implement the National Health Mission and significantly expand healthcare coverage through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

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"We are going to implement the National Health Mission. We are bringing 1 crore 36 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat. We will recruit more doctors, nurses, technical and non-technical staff," he said.

Adhikari added that the state government had successfully completed a large-scale vaccination campaign across healthcare facilities within a short period.

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"Today we started this vaccination drive in 235 hospitals, health centres, block hospitals and rural hospitals. The Union Health Ministry gave us 7,72,750 vaccine doses. Within three weeks, we have completed the drive," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, Adhikari said the newly inaugurated 100-bed ward at SSKM Hospital would help address patient load and referral-related issues in the healthcare system.

"In SSKM Hospital, a 100-bedded ward has been opened. To address referral problems in hospitals, we have formed a dedicated team," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced measures aimed at ensuring affordable treatment for economically weaker sections. He said private hospitals that had received government land at concessional rates would be required to reserve beds for poor patients.

"Those private hospitals who took land from the government at Re 1, we have ordered that 15 per cent of beds will be reserved for poor people," Adhikari stated.

Adhikari added that healthcare facilities across the state would be rebranded under a new identity. "Our hospital name will be Ayushman Mandir," he said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the government was working on identifying land for the establishment of an AIIMS-like institution in North Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)