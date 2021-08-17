Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Aug 17 (PTI) One person died while 13 others swam ashore after a boat capsized near Ghodamada bridge in Sahibganj district, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the villagers were returning home after collecting fodder from a nearby area.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramniwas Yadav had rushed to the spot on being informed of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta said the body of one person has been recovered.

Officials said the catchment areas in the Talbanna Mohalla locality were inundated by the rising water in the Ganges and overcrowding was suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

