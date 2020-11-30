Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): One person died and 25 others sustained injuries after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu here in Kochi on Monday, said Kochi Police.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am today.

The super deluxe bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode rammed into a tree on the wayside of the 4-lane road. Arun Sukumaran, the bus driver died on the spot. The front end of the bus has been fully damaged, police said.

The injured have been admitted to two hospitals here. (ANI)

