Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): In a blast that took place inside a house has taken life of one person and left six others injured in Taratpora, Handwara area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday.

According to the police, the blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell and grenade which was probably stored in the house.

The police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

