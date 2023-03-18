New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making investments in the medical sector, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Kaptan, a resident of Badarpur, they added.

According to police, they received a complaint regarding an online fraud of more than Rs 6.38 lakh perpetrated by unidentified people, who posed as Japanese investors and told the complainant that they would like to invest in the medical sector in India.

They approached the complainant to negotiate the price of raw material required in the sector from a firm named Krishna Enterprises and told the latter that he would get a commission if he got a sufficient quantity of the material for a lower price, a senior police officer said.

The accused took Rs 6,38,700 from the complainant on a false assurance of making him a dealer of the company in India, the officer added.

During investigation, it was found that the amount was credited into a bank account registered in the name of Krishna Enterprises at a Badarpur address.

Subsequently, it came to light that the account was opened by Kaptan, following which raids were conducted and the accused arrested from the Jasola area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Kaptan told the interrogators that he had opened accounts in various banks and procured multiple SIM cards with a design to cheat people online on the directions of Jagpal, Dilshad and Suraj.

A total of 18 bank accounts registered in the name of the accused have been identified, police said, adding that these accounts were being used for cheating people.

Further investigation is on, they said.

