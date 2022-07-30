New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another man as he had damaged his phone at west Delhi's Inderpuri, police said on Saturday.

Information was received at around 3.30 pm on Thursday that a man was stabbed at Inderpuri. Nitish (22), a resident of Inderpuri, was rushed to the Metro Hospital in Patel Nagar, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

On the basis of the statements of witnesses and CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Arjun (22), a resident of Budh Nagar, the officer added.

A raid was conducted in the Ranjeet Nagar area on Thursday and the accused was arrested. He told the police that the victim had damaged his phone and was refusing to pay for its repair, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams to Release Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

The accused stabbed the victim following an altercation, he added.

A knife used in the crime, a blood-stained shirt and a damaged mobile phone were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)