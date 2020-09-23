New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly cheating people by not paying them after placing orders online, police said on Wednesday.

Vikram Bhardwaj, who deals in electronic items, filed a complaint that a person named Rajat Sharma called him on September 2 and said he required 45 pieces of home theatre systems. The deal was done at Rs 2,000 per piece, police said.

The next day, Bhardwaj and his worker went to the M P Mall at Pitam Pura for the delivery. But Sharma unloaded the items at the Mall Road around 3 pm citing traffic jam and told them to provide account number for transferring the money, an officer said.

Thereafter, the complainant tried to contact him, but he did not pay the amount, according to police.

During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance, Sharma was arrested from Pitam Pura and four pieces of home theatre systems have been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Interrogation revealed that the suspect used to order articles online and cheat the persons by not paying them. He delayed his payment by saying he would pay the amount online, but does not, Arya said.

He indulged in such activity with his accomplice. Efforts are being made to arrest the other person and recover the items, police added. PTI

